Inter Miami has been linked to several players after recently acquiring Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi. The Argentine has reached an agreement with David Beckham’s owned side and will shortly begin playing for the club.

With his arrival, the seven-time Balon d’Or winner will immediately establish himself as the greatest player to have ever graced the MLS. His signing solidifies the league’s momentum by bringing in a true icon of the sport. The presence of Messi is expected to draw a significant increase in attention to MLS.

Since Beckham, Steven Gerrard, David Villa, Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Gareth Bale and many more have already made the switch from European teams to MLS, the 37-year-old’s acquisition may encourage additional stars to consider playing in the United States or Canada.

Inter Miami looking to Messi Argentina teammate Enzo Perez

After this season with River Plate concludes, Inter Miami hopes to recruit Enzo Perez. Approaching the age of 38, the Argentine is seeking a fresh chapter in the latter stages of his career. Inter Miami could be a suitor.

As per the Argentine outlet TyC Sports, the Florida team wants Perez. Miami wants to assemble a squad of top players to contend for the MLS championship alongside the greatest player of all time. If the midfield veteran joins the pink-clad team, it would create a star-studded midfield, following the signing of Sergio Busquets as a free agent from Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Enzo Perez played in two World Cups together

It is noteworthy to mention that Enzo has a strong rapport with the Argentine captain. They were teammates in the Albiceleste squad during the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups. Their partnership proved instrumental in reaching the final of the 2014 World Cup Final. Miami will hope for a sliver of that if it can land Perez soon.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP