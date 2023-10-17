Second-city soccer fans can catch each match with this Chicago Fire TV schedule.

The Fire was one of the first two expansion teams in MLS, joining the league in 1998.

Chicago Fire TV Schedule

Chicago Fire on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 21 06:00 PM ET New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 1997 (First MLS Season 1998)

Stadium: Allianz Field

Manager: Frank Klopas (interim)

MLS Cups: 1 (1998)

Other Titles: Supporter’s Shield (2003), U.S. Open Cup (1998, 2000, 2003, 2006)

Where Can I Watch the Fire Match?

All MLS matches, including the MLS Cup playoffs, are on MLS Season Pass, in English, Spanish, and French where applicable.

Nationally televised are available on a weekly basis on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes.

Watch Chicago Fire on MLS Season Pass:

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can be located on a number of platforms. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock all had games at various stages in 2023.

Leagues Cup streams live in its entirety on MLS Season Pass. FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN carry certain games from the competition on TV.

When it comes to the CONCACAF Champions Cup competition, this competition is also on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

Chicago Fire History

The Chicago Fire was one of the first two expansion teams in MLS, joining the league alongside the Miami Fusion in the 1998 season. The club was officially founded on October 8, 1997, under the name Chicago Fire Soccer Club, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Original MLS kit partner Nike intended for the team to be called the “Chicago Rhythm”, but this was rejected by team leadership.

Under coach Bob Bradley, the Fire came outing firing on all cylinders in year one. Remarkably they did the double in just their first season, winning MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup. They’d also win the 2000 Open Cup and finish as runners-up in the MLS Cup that year. In 2003, the Fire won their first, and only to date, Supporters’ Shield honor, alongside another Open Cup.

From their start, the Fire played at the historic Soldier Field, located on the shore of Lake Michigan on the south side of downtown Chicago. The venue was dramatically reconstructed in 2002-03, and the club was forced to move to nearby Naperville for two seasons. They returned to Soldier Field for two more seasons.

In 2006, the Fire opened what is now called SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview. They’d crown this season with a fourth Open Cup title.

Changes Afoot

In 2019, the Fire unveiled a total rebrand of team visuals, including a name switch to Chicago Fire Football Club. New colors and a new oval crest replaced the original Saint Florian cross design. This was met with widespread criticism and backlash from fans. In 2021, a new logo was unveiled that returned to a more traditional look.

In 2020, the club moved back into Soldier Field, sharing with the NFL Bears after many years on their own in Bridgeview. The NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars still use the Fire’s old stadium, it briefly hosted Chicago House AC of NISA. As of 2023, the Bears plan on eventually moving out to a new stadium, which will leave the Fire as the main tenant of Solider Field.

