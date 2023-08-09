Former Premier League referee Lee Mason has reportedly been re-hired by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) this summer. Mason previously stepped down as a match referee earlier in the year after a serious mistake while on duty. While he may not return to the sidelines, PGMOL has brought back Mason to train referees.

Mail Sport is claiming that Mason will now work with Premier League, EFL, and Women’s Super League referees. However, the outlet reports that the former ref will primarily focus on League One and League Two. PGMOL will supposedly not assign Mason to any VAR duties.

Lee Mason previously at fault for massive VAR blunder

Mason was initially dropped by the Premier League for a massive mistake during Arsenal’s draw with Brentford in February. He eventually left his job entirely six days later. While working in the VAR booth, the veteran ref somehow failed to notice that a Bees player was in an offside position for their lone goal.

Replays showed Christian Norgaard was offside when the ball was played to him ahead of Brentford’s game-tying goal. The midfielder collected the ball and crossed it to Ivan Toney, who then put the ball into the net. Mason reviewed the goal, but somehow never drew the offside lines on the screen to check if Norgaard was offside. The draw came at a time in which the Gunners were fighting for a Premier League title with eventual winners Manchester City.

Recent PGMOL changes not going down well with players

Mason’s reintroduction is the latest in a series of questionable moves by PGMOL. The organization recently announced that it will be cracking down on time-wasting during the 2023/24 season. While the move is an interesting idea, players are not happy with the decision. Kevin De Bruyne and Raphael Varane have already claimed that the added time will negatively impact players on the pitch.

Prior to leaving his role in February, Mason was a professional referee for 15 years. He managed to work nearly 300 total Premier League matches during his career as an official.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus