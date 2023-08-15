Spain booked their place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final after thrillingly beating Sweden on Tuesday. They are now set to face either England or co-hosts Australia in the title fixture. It will be the Spanish side’s first-ever appearance in the tournament’s championship game.

The semifinal between Spain and Sweden started a bit slow as both teams failed to score in the first half. Sweden has displayed a stifling defense throughout the competition. In fact, they had only allowed two goals in five matches heading into the matchup with Spain.

Spain scores with first shot on target, but Swedes fight back

While the Swedes held the potent Spanish attack in check early on, Spain would finally grab a goal in the 81st minute. Second-half substitute Salma Paralluelo put her team ahead late in the game with their first shot on target on the night. The teen sensation found herself with the ball at her feet just a few yards from goal after a cross into the box. Paralluelo neatly sent a low shot into the bottom corner of the goal.

Sweden would, however, level the scoreline just seven minutes later. In a fairly similar goal to Spain’s, Lina Hurtig latched on to a cross into the Spanish box and headed the ball down to Rebecka Blomqvist. The forward then fired a shot beyond a diving Spanish goalkeeper.

Carmona’s stunning goal sends Spain to World Cup Final

With the game seemingly headed for extra time, Spain would score the match-winning goal in the 89th minute. La Roja worked a short corner kick to Olga Carmona near the edge of the box. The defender sent a looping shot towards goal that struck the crossbar and went into the back of the net. All three goals in the game happened in an eight-minute span late in the match.

Spain will now watch the Australia-England match carefully as they will face the winners of the fixture. The semifinal is set to start on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 a.m. (ET) in Sydney. FOX will broadcast the match Stateside, while Telemundo and Peacock Premium will handle the Spanish-language feed. None of the remaining trio has ever collected a Women’s World Cup trophy. England has come the closest by finishing third back in 2015.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Xinhua