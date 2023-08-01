Chelsea’s search for a new center forward could soon be finally coming to an end. Juventus have reportedly offered Dusan Vlahovic to the Blues in a potential swap deal. The Old Lady would like to sign Romelu Lukaku from the Premier League outfit, but a fee has not yet been agreed between the two teams. Lukaku previously excelled at fellow Serie A club Inter Milan.

Evening Standard is claiming that Juve would give Chelsea Vlahovic and cash in order to pry Lukaku away from West London. It remains to be seen exactly how much money Juve would offer in the package deal. However, Lukaku does not have a future at Chelsea and is looking to make the switch to Juve.

Pochettino wants spending spree to continue

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated that the club could buy yet another striker. This comes after Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have already arrived in Chelsea this summer. The duo has cost the club over $100 million combined in transfer fees. The team’s manager, however, is looking for additional options.

Pochettino revealed after his team’s victory against Fulham on Sunday that the market is still open for the club. “Yes, of course, maybe we can add some different profiles or different players who can help us. Of course, we are open,” proclaimed Pochettino. “We need to analyze now in the next weeks until the transfer window closes. We will take the best decision for the team.”

Vlahovic can provide Chelsea goals

Chelsea struggled to score throughout the duration of their hugely disappointing 2022/23 campaign. In fact, the club averaged just one goal per game in the top flight. With the team needing obvious changes up front, Chelsea have allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Joao Felix, and Kai Havertz to all depart the squad this summer.

Much like Chelsea, Vlahovic is also coming off of a down year. After scoring 29 goals in 45 total games in 2021/22 with Fiorentina and Juventus, the Serbia international managed just 14 goals last campaign. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old striker may need a change of scenery to get back to his usual goal output.

PHOTO CREDITS: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT