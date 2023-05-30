Christian Pulisic’s unstable time at Chelsea looks likely to be coming to an end in the coming months. The United States men’s national team star has failed to nail down a regular starting place since his arrival. There are now reports suggesting that the Blues may sanction his departure for around $25 million.

ESPN is reporting that Juventus are currently the frontrunners to secure Pulisic this summer. Chelsea finally announced Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager on Sunday after weeks of speculation. While no one knew how the new boss felt about letting Pulisic leave, it seems as if the Argentine coach is willing to part with the American.

Injuries have hampered American’s playing time

Pulisic initially arrived in west London in a deal worth around $73 million. Nevertheless, the attacking midfielder has not been able to live up to his hefty price tag over the last few seasons. Injuries, however, have hampered the American’s time on the pitch. In fact, Pulisic has missed 55 total matches for the Blues since he joined the club. This includes significant ankle and knee issues over the last two years.

Juventus looking to Pulisic to replace Di Maria, Cuadrado

Juventus is looking to add to its squad following the potential departures of a few key players. Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado are both about to be out of contract with the Italian giants and they don’t appear to be close to signing a new deal. If they depart, this would leave a major hole to fill out on the flanks.

At 24, Pulisic is still fairly young and will be looking for a fresh start this summer. The American tallied his best offensive output during his freshman season with the Premier League team. Although injuries and form hindered his growth after the 2019/20 season, Pulisic and Juve will hope that he can soon get back on track.

The Old Lady is, however, not the only club interested in signing the Yank. The aforementioned news outlet also claims that Manchester United, Newcastle, AC Milan, Napoli, and Galatasaray have been in touch with Chelsea regarding Pulisic as well.

