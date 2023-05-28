Mauricio Pochettino has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea to become the club’s new head coach.

An official announcement from the club is expected in the next few days.

Pochettino is currently in Spain and is expected to start working at Stamford Bridge next week as per reports from the Guardian.

Manager search ends for Chelsea

Chelsea had been in the lookout for a new manager ever since firing Graham Potter last month.

The Blues were linked with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique before Pochettino agreed terms to take over at the high-profile job.

The Argentine will be the third manager in the Todd Boehly era after the American Businessman took over the cub’s ownership last summer.

Pochettino, meanwhile, has been out of work ever since leaving French Giants Paris St Germain last summer as well.

The 51-year-old has loads of Premier League experience but will inherit a bloated squad that will require trimming before the start of next season.

Change needed at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea spent £600m on new signings in the past year; however, results have been disastrous as the London side finished 12th in the Premier League standings.

Moreover, he will have to instill his philosophy in the squad and ensure that the players perform as expected.

New signings Mykhailo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly have hardly hit the ground running. Still, with no European distractions next campaign, Pochettino will focus on finishing as high as possible in the Premier League.

There are lofty ambitions within the Chelsea management as they aim to fight for top honors. It remains to be seen what Pochettino’s approach towards the job will be like.

His previous stints at Tottenham and Southampton saw his teams well drilled, playing with a lot of commitment on the pitch and taking the game to the opposition.

Pochettino will hope that the players pick themselves up after a disastrous season and is expected to build the team around Enzo Fernandez, the Argentine midfielder who has been the bright shining light in midfield.

