The soccer community has always been quick to capitalize on the popularity of its stars. Likewise, the star capitalize on it by licensing their likenesses to a wide variety of goods.

Even Lionel Messi is not beyond exploiting the never-ending stream of revenue generated by his likeness. On the occasion of Hard Rock’s 50th anniversary in 2021, the Argentine signed a five-year contract as a brand ambassador with the company.

A new menu item was introduced last year as a result of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s collaboration with the fast-food giant. A special burger at Hard Rock Cafe, named after the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, is now available.

Messi Burger taste test

Our friends Futbol Miami TV visited the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Miami to sample the Messi Burger and Messi Chicken Sandwich to give it the taste test.

The Messi-endorsed food isn’t cheap either. Messi Burger is $19.99. So too is the Messi Chicken Sandwich. Watch the video below to see if it’s worth the money:

Messi had previous links to Miami thanks to Hard Rock Cafe

Vice President of Hard Rock International’s Cafe Division, Anibal Fernandez said at the time: “It is an honor to continue our partnership with world-renowned soccer star, Lionel Messi, and take the LIVE GREATNESS campaign to the next level with the Messi Burger Champion’s Edition.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help Hard Rock and Messi fans get in on the action and they are going to love the new sauces, each of which, complements the Messi Burger in its own unique way.”

In fact, a link to Miami has always existed between meals for Lionel Messi. The Messi Burger was created by the company with the naming rights for Miami Dolphins’ stadium (Hard Rock) with the hopes of luring the superstar to Florida. It’s quite possible that Messi will play at Hard Rock Stadium if they host the US Open Cup final.

What makes Messi Burger so special?

According to Hard Rock Cafe’s official website, a pair of luscious patties made from fresh ground beef are what makes this burger so popular. It’s accompanied by a delicious assortment of condiments.

These include the Hard Rock’s characteristic spicy smokey sauce, caramelized red onion, chopped chorizo, and melted provolone cheese. To round off the dish, shredded romaine lettuce and vine-ripened tomato are placed on top of a toasted brioche bun.

At $19.99 each, both items better be good.

Futbol Miami TV is the most popular Inter Miami YouTube channel. Hosts Pieter Brown and “Uncle” Ed Serrano were two of the three key supporters who helped bring MLS back to South Florida.

Photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS