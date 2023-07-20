The future of Romelu Lukaku has been one of the biggest unknowns as Juventus and Inter Milan flip on their desires for the Belgian.

Just recently, Lukaku’s hopes of reviving his career at Chelsea ended. Club manager Mauricio Pochettino shot down any chance of the striker’s return to England.

The Argentine is on a rampage when it comes to downsizing the squad size in West London. Pochettino left out some important players from his 29-man touring party to the United States this pre-season. The manager made it clear that he wanted Lukaku to show up on time for pre-season. That way, they could discuss his future with the club.

Pochettino explains situation with Lukaku

It seems, however, that the 30-year-old striker will not be playing for the Premier League side next season. When asked why he left Lukaku and three colleagues in England, the Argentine coach provided an interesting justification.

“It is the club and of course it is an interesting situation. When this type of decision is [made, it is] because they all agree. The player and club are working hard to try and find best solution. It is obvious the decision had been made on the side of the player also. We act in consequence of the decision. The club and player are in the position they wanted.”

Lukaku gives Inter one more try amid Juventus rumors

With his future uncertain, Romelu Lukaku reportedly tried to resume discussions with Inter after learning that Juventus was unable to sign him, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. After the Nerazzurri discovered his communications with Juventus, they decided to give up on him after spending weeks attempting to negotiate the ideal deal with Chelsea.

Reports in Italy suggest that in the meantime, Juventus and Chelsea agreed on a transfer cost for the player, with the sale of Dusan Vlahovic serving as a condition. However, until Juve receives an offer from Paris Saint-Germain, Vlahovic will remain a member of the Italian club’s roster.

Now that Inter has given up on signing Lukaku, and Chelsea have begun preparing for the next season without him, the Belgian striker is in a limbo of uncertainty. These circumstances have reportedly persuaded the Belgian veteran to do a partial U-turn and resume discussions with his former club in recent days, as reported by Gazzetta.

Simone Inzaghi’s team abruptly ended contract negotiations, as per the report. Lukaku never had the chance to explain himself. Folarin Balogun of Arsenal and Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid are two of their current main targets.

PHOTO: IMAGO / LaPresse