Inter Milan is reportedly interested in signing Folarin Balogun from Arsenal. The Serie A side needs a new striker as Romelu Lukaku’s future is murky at the moment. Despite seemingly being a good match, Lukaku most likely will not return to Milan this summer. Inter has not been able to strike a deal with Chelsea to bring the Belgian back to the club.

Balogun would want permanent Inter Milan move, not loan

This saga has forced Inter to turn its attention to Balogun. The United States men’s national team forward experienced an incredible 2022/23 campaign while on loan at Reims. Balogun managed to score 22 total goals with the French club last season. However, the player himself has ruled out another loan move and will now either stay with the Gunners or be sold.

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” Balogun stated earlier this summer. “I’m not sure (about) the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.”

Arteta wants to decide after watching player in action

Currently, the American is with the Arsenal team here in the United States. Balogun made a cameo appearance for the Gunners in their first preseason match of the summer last week. After the club landed Stateside, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the striker and his future with the team.

“It’s great because he’s done incredibly well. Now we have to think about what is best to do,” proclaimed Arteta. “We want to see him. We want to experience him in the next few games. He played the last game against Nuremberg and he will do so again in the next few games, then we’ll make the best decision.”

Recent reports suggested that the Gunners would listen to offers for Balogun in the $65 million range. This amount of money could, however, be tough for Arsenal to obtain. While Inter has not yet officially made a bid for Balogun, The Athletic claims that the club will likely soon offer $45 million. Opening bids are typically lower than the asking price. Nevertheless, the two sides could eventually meet somewhere in the middle and Balogun could be on his way to Serie A.

