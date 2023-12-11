Internazionale Roll Out! No, it’s not Optimus Prime. It’s Inter Milan, who wore the iconic Transformers logo on their shirts this past weekend.

For the Nerazzurri’s clash with Udinese on Saturday, their shirts were swapped out for the normal Paramount+ sponsor logo with the symbol of the Autobots – the heroes of the Transformers franchise.

Limited edition Inter Milan x Transformers shirt

Why the special shirts? The day before Inter’s Serie A tilt with Udinese, the latest film in the Transformers series became available on Paramount+. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuted on the service alongside the first six films in the series on Friday, December 8.

It’s not quite the old Pirelli tires logo, but the Autobots icon doesn’t look half bad on the iconic black and blue striped top of Inter.

Two Transformers were actually at the game on the sidelines at the San Siro on Saturday. They also appeared at the women’s game vs Sampdoria on the same day. A limited number of the special shirts are on sale through Inter’s official store.

If you miss out on those, an eBay auction will take place for game-worn shirts with proceeds going to charity. Several jerseys will also be donated to children in pediatric hospitals across Milan.

If this sort of shirt-sponsor promotion seems familiar to you, you’re not going crazy. Atlético Milan ran a similar series of shirts onto the pitch in 2003-04. They were sponsored by Columbia Pictures at the time. Titles such as Bad Boys II, XXX, and Spider-Man were promoted on the front of Atleti’s shirts that season.

Watch Inter Milan on Paramount+

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Inter currently sits two points clear of Juventus, and nine ahead of rivals AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table season. They’ve also booked a spot in the knockout round of the Champions League. They can still win Group D, where they’re currently tied with Real Sociedad at the top of the standings.

Photos: Inter Milan.