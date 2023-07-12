In a remarkable development, Lionel Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, will join Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer team. However, in order to register him as a Designated Player, Rodolfo Pizarro will need to leave.

The South Florida club made the stunning transfer announcement on June 7. After leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Messi became a free agent. Despite reported interest from Saudi Arabia, he ultimately opted to join Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old’s unveiling is possible during halftime of the Gold Cup final on Sunday. According to The Athletic, MLS has approached CONCACAF, Fox, and Univision about broadcasting the presentation in whole or in part.

The Gold Cup final will take place at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This will happen at the same time as an event called “The Unveil,” advertised by Inter Miami. Meanwhile, the World Cup winner will likely make his first appearance for the club on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Who will Inter Miami sacrifice to get Messi?

The signing of Lionel Messi, a designated player, necessitates the departure of a player. This means someone must go for him to be registered. As a result, Rodolfo Pizarro is nearing an agreement to join AEK Athens in Greece.

The fact that Pizarro is a designated player certainly dampened interest from inside Major League Soccer. Once the deal is finalized, he will sign a two-year contract with the Greek club. Thus Miami will free a much-needed DP spot.

Rodolfo Pizarro expected in Greece next week

The 29-year-old will be in Athens early next week to officially join the club. This information came from the Greek sports page, Sport24. The transfer agreement between the two clubs will be complete in a few hours.

The Mexican player has been given a two-year deal by AEK at $1.3 million euros, which might increase to around $1.7 million with bonuses.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto