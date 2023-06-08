Soccer fans wanting to buy single-game tickets to see Messi play at Inter Miami games in South Florida are in luck. Despite the fact that Inter Miami has temporarily stopped selling tickets for games, Inter Miami tickets are still available.

Officially, the club hasn’t revealed why they’ve stopped selling tickets. It’s quite possible they may decide to raise prices or offer a ticket package where tickets to single games are not available. Nevertheless, if you want to see Messi play at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, here’s how you can buy tickets now without having to wait. And without having to worry about ticket prices increasing even more than they have done so already.

Tickets to Inter Miami games with Messi now available

Messi is expected to be registered as a player for Inter Miami on July 5, so it’s unlikely that he’ll be ready to play in Inter Miami’s game on July 8. Instead, it’s very likely he’ll make his home debut in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul on July 21. Tickets available via general sale sold out within minutes. But you can still buy tickets through the resale market (see below for more details).

All games listed kick off at 7:30PM ET except where indicated:

Friday, July 21

Miami vs Cruz Azul (Leagues Cup) — Find tickets

Tuesday, July 25

Miami vs Atlanta (Leagues Cup), 8PM — Find tickets

Wednesday, August 20

Miami vs Charlotte — Find tickets

Wednesday, August 30

Miami vs Nashville — Find tickets

Saturday, September 9

Miami vs Sporting KC — Find tickets

Wednesday, September 20

Miami vs Toronto — Find tickets

Saturday, September 30

Miami vs NYCFC — Find tickets

Saturday, October 7

Miami vs Cincinnati — Find tickets

World Soccer Talk readers, get $20 off your order of $200 or more when you use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout via Vivid Seats.

Summer Friendlies: New customers, get $20 off your $200+ ticket order. Use promo code: SOCCER20 Get Discount

If you don’t live in South Florida, take a look at the tickets available for Inter Miami away games for July through October.

