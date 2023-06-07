Tickets to see Messi play for Inter Miami are already on sale. Even though the agreement to sign Messi is not locked in, fans are queuing up to see Inter Miami regardless of where the team is playing. That demand has suddenly skyrocketed for tickets nationwide.

For example, The Athletic’s Pablo Iglesias Maurer says DC United’s game against Inter Miami on July 8 sold more than 3,000 tickets in the last 24 hours alone. He expects another 1,000 by the end of Wednesday. For reference, those 4,000 seats would be 20% of the DC United stadium.

That is the first game Messi could play in. The beginning of July is the barrier because Messi’s contract with PSG expires at the end of June. Then, the MLS transfer window opens on July 5. That is the earliest point Inter Miami can officially register Lionel Messi to its squad.

Recent examples of players coming over from Europe included Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini to LAFC. They both started play in MLS at the end of July. The Leagues Cup and the MLS All-Star Game provide an interesting opportunity for Messi to be involved with the league’s major moments this summer. Regardless of where he is playing, Messi brings a draw. Tickets to those games will only become more expensive.

Make sure to get tickets now before they are truly all snapped up.

Summer Friendlies: New customers, get $20 off your $200+ ticket order. Use promo code: SOCCER20 Get Discount

Tickets to Inter Miami games with Messi now available

All games listed kick off at 7:30PM local time except where indicated:

Saturday, July 8

DC United vs Inter Miami — Find tickets

Saturday, July 15

St Louis vs Miami — Find tickets

Friday, July 21

Miami vs Cruz Azul (Leagues Cup) — Find tickets

Tuesday, July 25

Miami vs Atlanta (Leagues Cup), 8PM — Find tickets

July 26 through August 19

Additional Leagues Cup games, if Miami advances

– (opponents and locations TBD)

Wednesday, August 20

Miami vs Charlotte — Find tickets

Saturday, August 26

New York Red Bulls vs Miami — Find tickets

Wednesday, August 30

Miami vs Nashville — Find tickets

Sunday, September 3

LAFC vs Miami — Find tickets

Saturday, September 9

Miami vs Sporting KC — Find tickets

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Saturday, September 16

Atlanta vs Miami — Find tickets

Wednesday, September 20

Miami vs Toronto — Find tickets

Sunday, September 24

Orlando vs Miami — Find tickets

Saturday, September 30

Miami vs NYCFC — Find tickets

Wednesday, October 4

Chicago vs Miami — Find tickets

Saturday, October 7

Miami vs Cincinnati — Find tickets

Saturday, October 21

Charlotte vs Miami, 6PM — Find tickets