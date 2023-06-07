Tickets to see Messi play for Inter Miami are already on sale. Even though the agreement to sign Messi is not locked in, fans are queuing up to see Inter Miami regardless of where the team is playing. That demand has suddenly skyrocketed for tickets nationwide.
For example, The Athletic’s Pablo Iglesias Maurer says DC United’s game against Inter Miami on July 8 sold more than 3,000 tickets in the last 24 hours alone. He expects another 1,000 by the end of Wednesday. For reference, those 4,000 seats would be 20% of the DC United stadium.
That is the first game Messi could play in. The beginning of July is the barrier because Messi’s contract with PSG expires at the end of June. Then, the MLS transfer window opens on July 5. That is the earliest point Inter Miami can officially register Lionel Messi to its squad.
Recent examples of players coming over from Europe included Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini to LAFC. They both started play in MLS at the end of July. The Leagues Cup and the MLS All-Star Game provide an interesting opportunity for Messi to be involved with the league’s major moments this summer. Regardless of where he is playing, Messi brings a draw. Tickets to those games will only become more expensive.
Make sure to get tickets now before they are truly all snapped up.
Summer Friendlies:
Tickets to Inter Miami games with Messi now available
All games listed kick off at 7:30PM local time except where indicated:
Saturday, July 8
DC United vs Inter Miami — Find tickets
Saturday, July 15
St Louis vs Miami — Find tickets
Friday, July 21
Miami vs Cruz Azul (Leagues Cup) — Find tickets
Tuesday, July 25
Miami vs Atlanta (Leagues Cup), 8PM — Find tickets
July 26 through August 19
Additional Leagues Cup games, if Miami advances
– (opponents and locations TBD)
Wednesday, August 20
Miami vs Charlotte — Find tickets
Saturday, August 26
New York Red Bulls vs Miami — Find tickets
Wednesday, August 30
Miami vs Nashville — Find tickets
Sunday, September 3
LAFC vs Miami — Find tickets
Saturday, September 9
Miami vs Sporting KC — Find tickets
Saturday, September 16
Atlanta vs Miami — Find tickets
Wednesday, September 20
Miami vs Toronto — Find tickets
Sunday, September 24
Orlando vs Miami — Find tickets
Saturday, September 30
Miami vs NYCFC — Find tickets
Wednesday, October 4
Chicago vs Miami — Find tickets
Saturday, October 7
Miami vs Cincinnati — Find tickets
Saturday, October 21
Charlotte vs Miami, 6PM — Find tickets
