The round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League continued on Tuesday with Inter Milan hosting Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund facing PSV Eindhoven. The contest between Atletico and Inter Milan is one of the best matchups in the first knockout stage of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League. Despite finishing runner-up in its group in the Champions League, Inter Milan entered the game on blazing form. The league leaders in Serie A picked up a 1-0 win over Atletico.

In the other contest, a controversial penalty in the second half ensured PSV Eindhoven left the first leg of this tie level. Borussia Dortmund will feel hard done. Despite holding a 1-0 lead, Dortmund’s Mats Hummels took out USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman. Luuk de Jong, one of the most prolific forwards this season in Europe, converted the penalty.

Before then, though, the game heavily favored Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen made the switch from PSV to Dortmund in the summer. The Dutchman opened the scoring after 24 minutes. Picking up the ball on the edge of the PSV penalty area, he took on Sergiño Dest one-on-one. Dest defended Malen well, but the winger managed to get a shot off. A massive deflection off Dest’s leg parried the ball directly into the top corner of the PSV net. Walter Benitez was helpless in the PSV net.

Malik Tillman had several chances in the first half to either open the scoring or pull PSV level. The 21-year-old did not have his most clinical game in the final third. Still, he played a role in the resurgent second half for PSV. In addition to winning the game-tying penalty, he helped retain possession for PSV. However, despite numerous attempts, the game finished level.

Inter Milan dominant in win over Atletico

If the game between PSV and Dortmund was level, Inter Milan was the clear leader over Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side had the odd chance. For example, in the 56th minute, Samuel Lino nearly opened the scoring. The defender went for a shot inside the six-yard box with the wrong foot, and he failed to get a shot on target.

The difference maker was Marko Arnautovic. Despite several missed chances for the Austrian, Arnautovic pounced on a save from Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Lautaro Martinez picked up the ball after an Atletico Madrid error at the back. He drove toward the goal before a low shot. The ball shot deflected into the path of Arnautovic, who thumped the ball into the back of the net.

Oblak had several key saves to keep Atletico in the game, including a phenomenal save on Lautaro Martinez. However, Atletico failed to muster any overly strong chances at the other end. With five minutes left in the 90, a lofted cross met the head of Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker got his head to the ball, but he failed to direct the attempt on target. That was Atletico’s last chance of the game.

Diego Simeone will fancy his chances despite trailing by one goal entering the second leg. Both that return fixture and the game between PSV and Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion are on Wednesday, March 13.

