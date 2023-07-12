Inter Miami recently revealed that they are hosting a “major unveiling event” on Sunday, July 16th. Although the Major League Soccer side did not officially name Lionel Messi in the announcement, the event finally unveils the superstar to the team’s fans. If you’re interested in attending, read on to find out how to get tickets to the Messi unveiling.

Tickets are available to the event at DRV PNK Stadium scheduled to start at 6PM (ET) this Sunday. Season ticket holders get first dibs on obtaining free tickets to “The Unveil.” The club has e-mailed these members a form that must be filled out to receive tickets to the event. Season ticket holders should expect to receive digital tickets within 48 hours. These members have until Wednesday, July 12th at 11:59 PM (ET) to fill out the form.

Assuming these members do not take all of the available tickets, the club will then make seats available for purchase to the public. The best way to obtain one of these events would obviously to be a season ticket holder. Having a friend or family member in this position would be beneficial as well. However, fans that do not have these connections can sign up on the club’s website to declare an interest. If tickets become available, the club are bound to contact those who signed up.

Tickets to Messi unveiling include major entertainment

Inter Miami promises that there’ll be an “exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more” for The Unveil on Sunday night. Reporter Franco Panizo says the club is attempting to hold an impromptu concert inside the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Popular Puerto Rican singer/rapper Bad Bunny could possibly headline the entertainment on the evening. According to Panizo, Shakira and Maluma are being potentially discussed by the club as well.

Messi reveal to be held on same day as Gold Cup Final

“The Unveil” will also coincide with the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. Although the club has announced that the event will begin at 6PM (ET), it could very well get dragged out. The tournament final match is set to start at 8PM (ET) in California. The United States men’s national team face Panama on Wednesday evening for a place in the final. Should the Americans beat the Panamanians, they will then advance to the title match on Sunday.