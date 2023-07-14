Tickets for Sunday night’s Messi ‘The Unveil’ at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium are now on sale online. After season ticket holders claimed their free tickets, a limited number of seats are available to the general public.

Inter Miami is coining the event La PresentaSíon, and has priced tickets at $30. Details are extremely few, but we do know that Lionel Messi will be there to be introduced to fans. Sergio Busquets may be introduced too, and Inter Miami has promised “an exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more.”

To get a ticket to the event, visit the ticket page. Festivities start at 6PM ET on Sunday, July 16. If you miss it in person, it’ll also be shown live on MLS Season Pass in its entirety.

Messi unveil tickets caution: It’ll be a rain or shine event

Due to South Florida’s unpredictable weather during hurricane season, the club has warned fans that The Unveil will be rain or shine:

“We understand that weather conditions can be unpredictable, but we want to assure you that we are fully prepared to make this event a success.

“We encourage you to come prepared for any weather conditions, such wearing appropriate attire, to enhance your comfort. We believe that nothing should dampen the spirit of this exciting event, and we look forward to seeing you there, rain or shine!”

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami is causing quite a stir. Even a late night appearance at a Publix supermarket became a viral sensation on social media Thursday night.

Reporter Franco Panizo says the club is attempting to hold an impromptu concert inside the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Popular Puerto Rican singer/rapper Bad Bunny could possibly headline the entertainment on the evening. According to Panizo, Shakira and Maluma are being potentially discussed by the club as well.

Photo: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire