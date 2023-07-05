Inter Miami and MLS offered superstar Lionel Messi a massive contract to bring the World Cup winner to the United States. Miami persuaded the Argentina international despite huge offers from Saudi Arabia. Weeks after the deal was officially agreed, we are beginning to get a clearer idea of just how much money Messi will make at his new club.

Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas recently revealed Messi’s contract terms with Spanish news outlet El Pais. The exec told the publication that the superstar will earn between $50-$60 million each season at the club. To put this into perspective, Messi will become the league’s top earner by over $40 million annually. Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri is currently making the most money in MLS at just over $8 million per year.

Assuming Messi makes the full $60 million annually, this would break down to $5 million each month. Taking it further, the superstar could potentially make over $1.15 million per week, $164,383 each day, and $6,849 per hour.

Messi offered other forms of income in Miami deal

These astronomical numbers, however, do not tell the full story of how much money Messi makes. Along with his salary, Messi was also offered part of the profits of Apple’s broadcasting deal with the league. Mas confirmed this in his interview with the aforementioned Spanish publication.

Exact figures are still unclear. Regardless, the star is receiving a cut of the broadcasting money based on new international subscribers to the streaming service. MLS Season pass will receive a massive boost in paid subscribers following Messi’s arrival in Miami.

Apple, Adidas deal may make Messi highest-paid soccer player

Along with the Apple agreement, the Argentine made a deal with Adidas and Fanatics as well. Miami will share some of the profits on jersey sales with Messi as soon as they start selling his official shirt. These extra sources of income could very well make Messi the highest-paid soccer player in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s former rival at Real Madrid, is reportedly raking in about $75 million annually to play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. Other endorsement deals are not part of this salary.

