After agreeing terms with Bayern Munich, Harry Kane will soon be a member of the Bavarian powerhouse’s roster.

The 30-year-old striker was reportedly allowed by Tottenham Hotspur to fly to Germany for a medical and to finalize the deal. On Thursday, The Athletic claimed that the English side had agreed to Bayern’s offer of more than $110 million.

The forward’s contract is entering its last year, therefore Tottenham hoped to sign him to new terms. Nothing has changed in that regard, though, and the club has made the tough choice to sell their star player. If they hadn’t done that, they would lose him for nothing come next summer.

Rumors of Tottenham stay put down to rest

Spurs’ season kicks off on Sunday against Brentford in the Premier League, and Kane had hoped the problem would be settled before then. There were rumors that he might be remaining at Spurs under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, but he ultimately decided to depart.

Bayern have been monitoring Kane for some time. To acquire his services, the club had already made two further proposals to Tottenham. The North London side, however, were adamant about keeping the player, so they turned down both offers.

Their sudden willingness to cut company with the striker suggests a shift in priorities. Meanwhile, after Robert Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona last summer, Bayern have been trying to bolster their attack. With Kane’s move so close to completion, manager Thomas Tuchel may breathe a sigh of relief in the lead-up to the new season.

What will Harry Kane make as salary at Bayern?

Kane will become Bayern’s highest-paid player after signing a four-year contract worth around $27.5 million per year, Sky Sports and The Athletic report. Based on these numbers, the player would make a total of $2.3 million every month, or $529,000 per week. In other words, it would be equivalent to over $105,000 every day, or around $13,000 per hour, or $220 each minute.

This would put Kane’s wage on par with what Sadio Mane earned at Liverpool before he relocated to Saudi Arabia. It’s a raise that’s twice as large as his salary at Tottenham. The prolific striker is making about $220,000 per week on his 2018 deal in the Premier League.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo