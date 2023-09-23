Reports indicate that Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United have reached an agreement on a new deal with a release clause.

Since joining the club in January 2022, Guimaraes has been nothing short of spectacular. It didn’t take much time for him to become an immediate fan favorite and the driving force behind Eddie Howe’s successful side.

Since rising to prominence in the Premier League, the 25-year-old has attracted renewed attention from teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Despite the Reds making an ambitious club-record offer of $122 million for Bruno, they were unsuccessful, as per Spanish newspaper AS. Earlier this year Chelsea were also linked to the Brazilian.

Bruno Guimaraes makes decision on his future

Also, after bringing in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, who quickly became one of the highest-paid players on the roster, the Magpies have made it a major priority to extend the Brazilian’s contract.

As a result, Bruno Guimaraes has apparently decided to extend his contract with the English side by five more years. He is said to be dedicated to the revitalized side that just returned to the UEFA Champions League this week after a 20-year absence.

There is one problem – A release clause

Fabrizio Romano claims that the parties have finally reached an agreement after months of contract negotiations. The Italian reporter claims that Guimaraes has agreed to remain at St. James’ Park until 2028, with a $122 million release clause.

It will likely give Newcastle peace of mind that they won’t have to accept an offer that’s too low. In fact, anybody keeping tabs on the market will know that this is a fair price for a first-rate midfielder.

His current deal with the club runs until the summer of 2026. However, the Brazil international wants new terms after making such a big impression since arriving. This new contract of his will also increase his salary.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage