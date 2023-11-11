World Soccer Talk’s Senior Writer Kartik Krishnaiyer will interview Guillem Balague on Tuesday, November 14th from 1-2PM (ET) at Soccerex 2023 in Miami. The popular Spanish soccer figure will discuss his career as a journalist, author, and broadcaster, as well as his biography about Lionel Messi.

Balague will also touch on Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami and whether he can be successful on the pitch next season.

Balague’s resumé within the soccer world is enormous. The Barcelona native previously worked as a pundit with Sky Sports when they had LaLiga broadcasting rights. Along with TV appearances, Balague wrote pieces for The Times, The Observer, and The Metro. He also occasionally publishes articles for BBC Sport and Bleacher Report as well.

Soccer fans in the United States can find Balague in an interesting docuseries on Paramount+. In “Destination: European Nights,” the journalist zigzags all over Europe to interview soccer fans preparing for epic Champions League matches. Balague, however, also experiences unique cultures in his travels in the series. He performs broadcasting duties for CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League as well.

Balague has written multiple bestsellers and is even an exec for a small soccer club

Along with his journalistic coverage of soccer, Balague has also written some popular books. His first book, A Season on the Brink became a bestseller in 2006. It was essentially an insider’s account of Liverpool’s 2004/05 Champions League winning campaign under Rafa Benitez.

He followed up the hit by publishing two more books in 2012 and 2013. In November 2012, Balague wrote the first international biography of manager Pep Guardiola. Pep Guardiola: Another Way of Winning was based on conversations between the two, his former players, and Pep’s closest friends. It was present on the shortlist for Football Book of the Year both in the United Kingdom and Germany.

In 2013, Balague wrote the first and only (so far) authorized account of the life of Lionel Mess. Full of insight, the book featured conversations with coaches, players, teachers, and his family. Messi: The Definitive Biography was also shortlisted for the Football Book Award in the UK in 2014.

Balague is not, however, just an author and journalist. He is currently the chairman of English non-league side Biggleswade United. The club was actually founded in 1874 and plays in the Southern League Division One Central. Balague initially joined the team as a director before becoming chairman.

Soccerex coming to Miami for fourth time

Soccerex began in 1996 as a traveling event regarding the business side of soccer. The gatherings have previously taken place all over the world. After the inaugural event at Wembley Stadium, Soccerex went to Dubai, Manchester, Los Angeles, as well as other global cities.

The upcoming event will return to Miami for the fourth time on November 14th and 15th. Soccerex Miami will take place at the Mana Wynwood Conference Center in the south Florida city. World Soccer Talk will get to interview Balague at the Soccer5 Indoor Pitch at the event.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage