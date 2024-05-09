With a year remaining on his contract, Stefano Pioli will almost certainly say goodbye to AC Milan this summer. With four-and-a-half years under his belt, Pioli’s tenure as Milan‘s coach is up. He oversaw several accomplishments during that period, including their return to Champions League regularity and a 19th Scudetto victory.

But dissatisfied with the outcomes and play of the last two seasons, the Rossoneri are evidently looking to replace their head coach. Several sources have lately indicated that Sergio Conceicao is the first choice among a lengthy list of potential contenders.

The Portuguese seems to be the clear frontrunner for the position. He and his present team have already set up a meeting to talk about their futures together. Rumor has it that he may reportedly depart Porto for free at season’s end thanks to a provision in his new contract.

Milan looks to the Premier League again with Graham Potter

But nothing is set in stone yet. Due to Milan’s thorough evaluation of all factors, the process of recruiting a new coach will likely be lengthy. After this season finishes, the club will formally announce the new coach to show respect to Stefano Pioli.

This potentially leaves the door open to other candidates for the post as well. Graham Potter, who is well-known to Premier League fanatics, is the latest name to surface this week.

The Rossoneri management has reportedly been looking at Potter for a while now. In February, the initial rumors surfaced linking him to a San Siro switch. Chelsea did agree to fire him, but he is still under contract with the club.

The Blues would benefit from him getting a new job as he has a five-year deal with the club that expires on 30 June 2027. When they acquired him from Brighton, they paid close to $25 million. Since then, the 48-year-old has been without a club, although he is generating attention from Ajax and Milan.

How would this impact Christian Pulisic?

At the moment, the Englishman remains just a fish in the sea for the Italian giants. However, if they do end up pursuing him seriously, he could reunite with Christian Pulisic.

Potter’s appointment as manager of Chelsea brought hope for the USMNT star, who expressed optimism about proving himself under the new manager at the time. Pulisic scored in his first game back in the starting lineup for Potter, but he missed the next three games due to injury. This just served to fuel rumors about the coach’s opinion of him.

The winger had a solid World Cup break for the US national team. Nevertheless, he had a hard time keeping up with the Blues after the club’s heavy transfer window expenditure and injuries, hampering his progress.

After Potter’s dismissal, the squad was even more shaken up, and Pulisic acknowledged that they were struggling to adapt. Although the American star tried his best, he was unable to succeed under the English boss due to these challenges.

PHOTOS: IMAGO