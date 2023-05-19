Dutch club Feyenoord is reportedly concerned that their manager may jump ship and join Tottenham Hotspur. Arne Slot emerged as a potential candidate for the coaching vacancy at Spurs in April. Now it seems as if the Dutchman is a favorite to land the job.

Sky Sports claims that Feyenoord is willing to double Slot’s current wages in an attempt to keep him in Rotterdam. The British news outlet reports that the club is offering their manager a $4.3 million annual deal. There is also a release clause in Slot’s contract; however, it will not go into effect until next year.

Arne Slot to Spurs? Dutchman won Eredivisie title this season

Slot has been a terrific addition to the Feyenoord team when he was brought in two years ago. The Dutch club made it all the way to the Europa Conference League Final last season before being beaten in the trophy decider. Along with relative European success, Slot has also brought the club’s their first Eredivisie title since 2016/17.

Feyenoord has picked up the Dutch top division trophy after losing just one league match during the current campaign. Although there are two matches still remaining in the fixture list, Slot has already wrapped up the title over rivals PSV Eindhoven. Feyenoord has not lost an Eredivisie match since September.

Spurs have been thorough in their search for new coach

The managerial search for Spurs has gone on for nearly two months now. Club brass fired Antonio Conte on March 26th, leaving Cristian Stellini in charge as acting head coach. The Italian remained with the team for about a month before Ryan Mason then took over. Mason will be in charge temporarily for the remainder of the season before a permanent boss is named.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of top coaches since Conte departed. Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Xabi Alonso, and Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the open position. Now it seems as if Slot is now the frontrunner for the job.

Nevertheless, it is not yet a foregone conclusion that Spurs will sign Slot. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglu, and Fulham manager Marco Silva are all also in the running as well. The north London club is set to finish their Premier League campaign with matches against Brentford and Leeds.

