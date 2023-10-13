New details are emerging about how Barcelona is paying Portuguese star Joao Felix. The attacker recently arrived at the Catalan club from Atletico Madrid on a one-year loan deal. However, Barca does not seem to be paying Felix the full salary that he was receiving with the fellow Spanish side.

According to reports in Spain, Felix earns around $8,000 each week with his new club. While this would make most people happy around the world, the star is currently the second-lowest-paid player at Barca. Only 20-year-old midfielder Fermin Lopez receives less salary. Felix was previously raking in around $294,000 in weekly wages with Atletico.

Club exec confirms star took massive pay cut to switch teams

Barca vice-president Eduard Romeu has confirmed that Felix accepted a low salary to join the club. “It’s true, Joao Felix has reduced his salary to join,” Romeu told L’Esportiu. “It is the case of a person who has made a very important effort to join. It’s very nice to see this from a guy who was probably not at his best at his club, but here he has been magnificent.”

The move comes down to Barca’s current financial crisis. The club was hit with a massive fine earlier this year due to various Financial Fair Play violations. While the Spanish giants regularly spend freely, the transfers of Dani Alves and Andreas Christensen put the team over the top. Extending Ronald Araujo’s contract also helped trigger the breach as well.

Joao Felix to earn raise from Barcelona soon

Although Felix accepted the small wage structure to make the move to Barca, he will likely receive a substantial raise in the future. There is a stipulation in the attacker’s current contract that states his wages will improve once the club’s financial situation improves. His new salary is around $80,000 per week. While not his typical wages, it would still be a huge financial boost.

Felix has been a key player for manager Xavi at Barca so far this season. In fact, the Portugal international started seven of eight total games with his new club. Not only is he receiving ample playing time, but Felix is also making an impact. He currently has three goals and three assists for Barca.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto