FC Dallas and USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira could make the switch over to Europe with LaLiga club Cadiz, according to the latest reports. Ferreira, repeatedly one of the most prolific strikers in Major League Soccer, is one of nine strikers to have 10 or more goals in MLS play this season. He was also the side’s top scorer last season with 18 goals in MLS. He finished in a tie for fourth.

Spanish side Cadiz wants to bring Jesus Ferreira and his goal-scoring threat to LaLiga, according to Diario de Cadiz. He would be the second striker to leave FC Dallas for Europe in the last couple of seasons. Ricardo Pepi left for Augsburg in the winter of 2022. Since making the move over to Europe, he also played for Groningen. Now, though, he managed a move to PSV Eindhoven, also in the Eredivisie.

Just like Pepi, Ferreira’s time with the United States Men’s National Team may play a key role in a move over to Europe. With the USMNT, Ferreira has been exceptional at times. In his 23 games with the side, Ferreira has scored 15 goals and provided four assists. The main complaint among USMNT critics, though, is that he scores in bunches and against inferior opponents. For example, he scored four goals in a Nations League game against Grenada. Then, in the recent Gold Cup in 2023, he scored back-to-back hat tricks against St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

Jesus Ferreira fills void in Cadiz squad

Cadiz opened its LaLiga season on Monday with a game against Alaves. Despite finishing 14th a season ago in the LaLiga table, Cadiz had the fewest goals of all 20 teams in the Spanish top flight. Elche, the team that finished bottom, also had 30 goals.

Therefore, Cadiz would need reinforcements when it comes to scoring. The club signed Sergi Guardiola from Valladolid for just over $1 million. That is the only striker or forward to join that was not previously with the club this summer.

There is no indication of a potential fee Cadiz would pay to FC Dallas for the transfer of Jesus Ferreira. His current market value is in the region of $10 million.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo