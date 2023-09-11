Romeo Lavia will remain on the bench as he nurses an injury. Therefore, the $67 million defensive midfielder will await his debut with Chelsea. That may come in late October if Chelsea’s latest diagnosis is correct. Lavia suffered an ankle injury in training during a training session last week.

Early scans following the knock hint at minor ligament damage. That led to concern that Lavia may be out for a month and a half as his ankle heals. On the brighter side, Lavia’s injury will not require any form of surgery. Instead, he has to let the ankle heal over time. He is likely to miss Chelsea’s next five games before the October international break. Therefore, he is out for four Premier League games. Moreover, he is likely to miss the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton.

Lavia made a big-money move to Chelsea following a heavy push from Liverpool. The Southampton defensive midfielder did not make his debut for the Blues in its games before the September international break. He has not been in any of the matchday squads for Chelsea, either.

The Belgian arrived in the same transfer window as Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian plays in the same position as Lavia, but Caicedo is the most expensive signing in Premier League history. Consequently, Lavia takes a back seat in any formation that does not use a double pivot. Fortunately for Lavia, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino featured a double pivot regularly during his time at Tottenham.

Romeo Lavia injury puts doubt on eventual debut

For now, Lavia will continue to watch Chelsea games from the stands. Upon Lavia’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, he watched a game with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. As he nurses this injury, he will be unable to contribute to Chelsea on the pitch.

All of Chelsea’s spending and managerial changes have not solved the side’s struggles. After four games, Chelsea sits on four points. Pochettino’s side is currently in 12th in the Premier League after four games. That is where the Blues finished last season.

