Chelsea broke its own record by signing Moises Caicedo as the most expensive transfer by a Premier League club. On Monday, Chelsea supporters finally got to see their new star boy in the blue kit of Stamford Bridge. Even if he did not feature in the draw against Liverpool on matchday one, he joins an expensive Chelsea side for the remainder of the campaign.

However, no other player in history cost more to a Premier League club than Moises Caicedo. Chelsea, which set the record for the most expensive transfer by a UK club this past January, broke the record again. The transfer earlier in the year was for Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea spent $135 million on Argentine the World Cup winner. Caicedo now holds the record after the Blues spent over $145 million on the Ecuadorian.

Chelsea beat out Liverpool to sign Caicedo after the Reds were unwilling to match the record spending of Chelsea. Also, it appears Caicedo always preferred a move to Stamford Bridge of Anfield, even if Brighton was ready to sell to Liverpool. The defensive midfielder said so when Chelsea unveiled him on Monday.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea,” Caicedo said. “I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

Chelsea record signing Caicedo fills in Kante role

Chelsea will greatly anticipate the arrival of Caicedo, as defensive midfield is a point of necessity for the club. The Blues lost N’golo Kante to a Saudi Arabian transfer, and they waited late to formally replace him. Fittingly, though, Chelsea is continuing to spend. Todd Boehly’s club is ready to make a move for Romeo Lavia, another defensive midfielder Liverpool has been courting.

In the immediate picture, Mauricio Pochettino welcomes Moises Caicedo.

“Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we’ve been targeting for some time,” Pochettino said. “We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead.”

