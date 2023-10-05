Louis van Gaal will attempt to pull Ajax out of their present difficulties. The Dutch powerhouses have been off to their worst start in over 60 years and are looking to turn things around.

There will be no return to management for the former manager. However, he will serve as an adviser on soccer-related technical topics for the club. The ex-Dutch national team boss, now 72 years old and recuperating from prostate cancer, is coming to the aid of the Eredivisie giants who are faltering on and off the field.

Ajax made the announcement on Tuesday after reports of Jan van Halst’s anticipated retirement from the club’s supervisory board. The club announced that he would quit the organization when his tenure as temporary CEO ends.

Van Gaal returns to one of his original clubs

On the team’s official website, Van Gaal expressed his desire to aid his former side: “I want to help Ajax. I currently spend a big part of my life in Portugal, and this can be well combined with my role as an external advisor.

“I am willing to offer my football knowledge to the Supervisory Board, especially when Leo van Wijk and Michael van Praag are appointed. We must find our sportive way back up to the top, and we all have to contribute to that.”

With just five points in five games, the Godenzonen find themselves in uncharted circumstances. The club sits 15th in the Eredivisie, one spot above the relegation zone. This is the poorest start for the club since the 1964-65. Johan Cruyff was a member of the Ajax junior squad at the time.

Long history between Louis van Gaal and Ajax

The history between Van Gaal and the Amsterdam giants is rich. He was the head coach during the last UEFA Champions League triumph in 1995.

Bayern, Barcelona, and Manchester United are just a few of the elite clubs he has trained during his time. Two separate times, most recently at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he coached the Dutch national team.

The Netherlands, under Van Gaal’s direction, advanced to the quarterfinals of last year’s tournament in Qatar. Van Gaal’s side lost to Lionel Messi and the eventual champions, Argentina.

