The shocking allegation that Louis van Gaal made regarding Lionel Messi’s World Cup triumph has caused a major uproar in the soccer community.

The Netherlands, coached by Van Gaal, were eliminated in the Quarter-Finals by the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and Argentina. December 10, 2022, was the date of their matchup when in a nail-biter, Le Albiceleste edged out Die Oranje 4-3 in the penalty shootout to go to the Semi-Finals.

After goals from Nahuel Molina and Messi, Lionel Scaloni’s side had a commanding 2-0 lead heading into stoppage time. Nonetheless, Wout Weghorst scored twice in the last minutes to force extra time and ultimately a thrilling penalty shootout.

What did Van Gaal say of Argentina’s World Cup triumph?

After the game, Van Gaal, at 72 years old, announced his retirement from managing the Dutch national team. In the end, Messi and Argentina would defeat Croatia in the semifinals before defeating France in the World Cup Final.

However, 10 months since the tournament concluded, Van Gaal has doubted Argentina’s victory as legitimate. For the 2022 World Cup, the Dutchman has argued that Le Albiceleste was given an unfair advantage.

Several calls that went in favor of Messi’s team were questioned by the Dutch coach. In addition, he claimed that a number of Argentine players weren’t penalized throughout the game. “I don’t really want to say much about it”, the 72-year-old told NOS.

“If you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals and how some of Argentina’s players crossed the line and weren’t punished, then I think it’s all preconceived game. I mean everything I say by that. That Messi had to become world champion? I think so, yes.”

How did Van Dijk respond to accusations against Lionel Messi?

The Dutch team’s captain, Virgil Van Dijk, has now distanced himself and his team from their ex-coach’s remarks. “I heard it [Van Gaal’s words] this morning, indeed. And that’s actually it. It’s of course his opinion. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion. I do not share the same opinion”, he said in an interview with NOS.

Photo: IMAGO & Moritz Müller