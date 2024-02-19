Everton and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw on Monday evening in a game with massive implications in the Premier League relegation battle. This contest had ample drama entering, as Crystal Palace was forced into a managerial change to replace Roy Hodgson. The English manager had to medically step away from the Selhurst Park club, putting an interim head coach in charge for this game. However, the club already named a replacement. Oliver Glasner was in the stands at Goodison Park to watch his Eagles in action.

He will have mixed reactions after Monday’s draw. The result keeps Palace five points above the drop zone. Still, Palace has difficult games on its run into the close of the 2023/24 campaign. Everton, on the other hand, is only above the drop based on goal differential. Also, Luton Town has a game in hand on the Toffees, but that is a challenging trip to Liverpool this week. Therefore, Everton will be out of the drop zone with 13 games remaining.

At the halftime break, the two clubs played out a scoreless affair that was devoid of any true chances. After one hour, though, the game rose in intensity. The first great chance came to Everton. A scramble on the Palace goal line led to a desperate clearance from the defense to prevent the opener. Just three minutes later, it was Jordan Ayew to open the scoring. The Ghana international picked up the ball 30 yards from goal before driving toward the Everton net. From just outside the 18-yard box, Ayew lashed a right-footed shot across the face of the goal and beyond a helpless Jordan Pickford. A stunned Goodison Park was now facing another home defeat.

Everton rallies for a draw against Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche’s squad had a valiant response following Ayew’s opener on the night. Strong chances from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin either went wide or forced a save out of Palace shot-stopper Sam Johnstone. However, the chances built up pressure on the Palace back line. Much like a week earlier against Chelsea, a late goal was coming.

That arrived in the 84th minute via Amadou Onana. A floated ball in allowed the Belgian international to rise among the rest to power the ball into the back of the net. Everton had missed several headers earlier in the contest, particularly from Calvert-Lewin, but Onana’s goal was a much-deserved equalizer.

Palace, content with a point on the road against a relegation rival, sapped the energy out of the game to ensure it returned south with a point.

Oliver Glasner steps in at Selhurst Park

With the point secured, Oliver Glasner begins his work at Palace with the role of guiding the club to safety. Few would expect Palace to suffer the drop with those around them in the table struggling. His first game as manager is a home game against Burnley, which is largely a must-win game for the Eagles. Games against Luton, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are also just around the corner.

Everton has four potentially challenging games on its schedule. The next game up for Sean Dyche and company is on the road at Brighton. Then, Everton faces West Ham United, Manchester United and Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

