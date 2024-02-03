Manchester United passed up a chance to sign a center forward this month, denying Erik ten Hag a much-needed addition to his field.

The Dutchman’s side may be lacking in terms of a central striker after they were unable to add any players during the January transfer window.

Due in large part to FFP restrictions, English teams spent a total of $126 million during the window, making it a relatively quiet one in the Premier League. They were said to be interested in signing Karim Benzema, a former Real Madrid and France international.

However, the club’s financial fair play restrictions eventually put an end to the rumours. Last month, they also suffered the loss of Anthony Martial due to a long-term groin injury.

Since the Frenchman is sidelined with an injury, Erik ten Hag can only rely on Rasmus Hojlund as his designated attacker. Marcus Rashford may play in that role, but they lack a suitable substitute for the Dane.

What did Erik ten Hag say?

Premier League regulations on profitability and sustainability prevented ten Hag from acquiring a new striker, as he revealed during a news conference.

“It’s not a secret I wanted a striker. With the injury to [Anthony] Martial, we don’t really have the backup. But it wasn’t possible because we have to match the FFP (financial fair play) rules. There are some disadvantages with FFP. To make space for FFP, you have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don’t think that’s the way you build a team.

Richard Arnold and John Murtough have embarked on a bizarre transfer policy which has left Manchester United in FFP trouble

“We have Omari [Forson], we have Amad Diallo. Of course, we have Rashford who can play there. But I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. We have to be a little bit creative, it’s up to the No. 9 position.”

How did United fare in January transfer window?

The club was quite active throughout the transfer window, yet they were unable to add any attackers. United aim to get more breathing room to acquire players in the summer transfer window without violating restrictions.

Man Utd are now going through a time of change as new part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over. Due to financial constraints, no new players have been added to the roster this month.

The head of INEOS is serious about reorganizing the sporting department and hiring new players. Overall, the Old Trafford squad sent eight players on loan and sold two more. They offloaded players like Jadon Sancho, Hannibal Mejbri, and Donny van de Beek during the January transfer window.

Premier League officials have since verified that Charlie McNeill, who had been on loan at Stevenage, was the lone new player to join the club. Originally from Manchester City, the 20-year-old centre-forward has now switched sides.

In Thursday’s 4-3 victory against Wolves, the Red Devils began attacking with Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Marcus Rashford. Nevertheless, the trio had scored only 19 goals all season.

Last Sunday’s 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory against Newport County was Antony’s first goal of the season. He had entered the game as a substitute at Molineux. The club has yet to see Forson play in a competitive game.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sportimage : IMAGO / PA Images