Considering that Kylian Mbappe will see his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expire at the conclusion of the season, Real Madrid continue to monitor him.

Needless to say, his future with the Parisian club is becoming more questionable.

The French 2018 World Cup winner’s decision to sign a new contract with PSG, just a few days before his previous contract was set to expire, took everyone by surprise in May 2022.

The announcement was made on the field at Parc des Princes by PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi before the club’s last game of the 2021-22 season. The superstar then posed while wearing a shirt with the words ‘Mbappe 2025’ on the back.

It was first reported by the club that Mbappe had signed a three-year deal; however, he had really just signed a two-year contract (which would have taken him through 2024).

The forward then notified the club in a letter in June that he would not be exercising that option, setting up much more controversy during the summer transfer window.

Since his name has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer, the French club’s future without him has been more questionable. The French attacker was linked to many clubs, including Al-Hilal, who reportedly offered a record $257 million to acquire his services.

At one point during his conflict with the Parisians, the former World Cup champion was demoted to the reserve squad, but he is now back in the main team’s plans with new manager Luis Enrique. Despite yet another summer drama, the 24-year-old striker ultimately decided to remain in the French capital.

Real Madrid move not so certain anymore

The two sides have kept things amicabl. However, it is still uncertain whether he will sign a contract extension before the conclusion of the season. But conversations over Kylian Mbappe’s future have increased as the January transfer window draws near. He may begin talks with any club about a pre-contract that begins in the 2024-25 season.

All signs point to the Frenchman relocating to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, according to Spanish media. The transfer rumors between the striker and Los Blancos have persisted for years without result. It’s possible that will change by next summer.

Despite interest from other teams, the Whites remain the frontrunner to sign the French captain. However, a different picture comes from France.

Premier League future for Mbappe?

A shocking revelation claims that Liverpool are certain they can sign Kylian Mbappe next summer. The Reds’ continued interest in signing the French star has kept them in the running.

This year’s Ballon d’Or third-placed player has previously made no secret of his desire to explore fresh opportunities. Apparently, the Anfield outfit are still keeping in touch with the French international’s agents, according to L’Equipe.

In 2017, when the then-teenage phenomenon was plotting his exit from Monaco, he allegedly met with Jurgen Klopp. This took place on a private plane. Despite the player’s choice to bring his abilities to PSG, he has apparently maintained communication with Liverpool.

It seems unlikely that Mbappe will be playing in the Premier League next season. Although, the report notes that a lot can occur between now and the summer. Moreover, many suspect he will weigh all of his alternatives up thoroughly before making a final decision.

