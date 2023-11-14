RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg is reportedly close to making a move to New York Red Bulls. The potential switch makes sense considering the two teams are underneath the same umbrella. Red Bull GmbH currently owns both clubs, as well as a plethora of other teams around the globe as well.

Bild claims that Forsberg was interested in signing a contract extension to remain with Leipzig. Previous discussions between the player and former Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl took place earlier this summer. Forsberg was even apparently willing to lower salary demands to remain with the German team. The Sweden international’s current deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2025.

Eberl then reportedly submitted the contract offer to Forsberg’s agent. The deal, however, was seen by the player as drastically low. According to the aforementioned news outlet, the Swede was shocked and even disrespected by the offer. Leipzig eventually fired Eberl in September for an apparent lack of commitment to the team.

New York Red Bulls offer Emil Forsberg 4-year contract

Although Forsberg’s move to the United States is not yet set in stone, other outlets and reporters are picking up the story. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the midfielder is set to join NYRB in January. The Major League Soccer side has offered Forsberg a four-year contract, with the final year being optional. Both sides still have to iron out final details and sign the deal for it to be made official.

Forsberg has been a fan favorite at Leipzig since arriving way back in January 2015. The Swede initially joined the German side from Malmo for around $4 million. While the fee wasn’t exceptionally high, the creative midfielder quickly became a mainstay in the team. With Forsberg in the team, Leipzig earned promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016.

The move up to the German top flight did not affect Forsberg’s play. The attacker led the Bundesliga in assists in his first season in the division. As a result, he was in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for 2016/17 as well. Forsberg helped create a dynamic partnership with Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer during his early years with the club. In total, the Swede has racked up 69 goals and 67 assists in just over 300 total matches for the German club.

Fan favorite has seen playing time reduce in recent seasons

Forsberg has remained loyal to Leipzig during his nine years at the club. This was even though several high-profile clubs came calling for the attacker over the years. AC Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United all had links with Forsberg. The display of loyalty, along with playing well on the pitch, helped Forsberg become a popular figure with the Leipzig fans.

Nevertheless, the attacker has seen his playing time slowly dwindle in recent seasons. Forsberg managed just 20 total appearances in Leipzig’s starting lineup since the start of the 2022/23 season. This is a span of 45 domestic top-flight games.

The potential move to NYRB will, however, keep Forsberg associated with Red Bull ownership. The MLS side finished eighth during the 2023 season. MLS Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati knocked NYRB out of the playoffs just two weeks ago. Forsberg should help a club that racked up just 36 goals in 34 league matches during the year.

PHOTOS: IMAGO