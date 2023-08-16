Borussia Dortmund players are reportedly thrilled that star midfielder Jude Bellingham has departed the club. The England international recently left Germany for Real Madrid this summer in a deal worth an initial $112 million. This hefty price tag could even potentially reach $143 million in total with add-ons included.

Bild is claiming that Dortmund squad members were getting tired of Bellingham’s antics. The midfielder previously joined the German giants back in 2020 as a highly rated teen prospect. His time with the Bundesliga side was fairly successful, as evident in a DFB-Pokal triumph in his first season. However, the news outlet reports that Bellingham did not get along well with now former teammates.

Dortmund players have complained about the Englishman’s treatment of his peers while at the club. Bellingham was reportedly moody and regularly berated his teammates.

Dortmund players did not have smoothest time with Bellingham

One incident, in particular, occurred in a Europa League matchup with Rangers during the 2021/22 season. Bellingham ripped Nico Schulz following Dortmund’s exit. Lip readers reported the midfielder to have yelled toward Schulz: “You can’t play a f***ing pass, you’re f***ing s**t! Every damn time!” This was allegedly not an isolated incident.

The report also suggests that Bellingham needed to be the center of attention with Dortmund. This became an issue during Erling Haaland’s rise to stardom while at the club. Haaland arrived at the German side six months prior to Bellingham. The midfielder did not like that the current Manchester City striker was receiving more attention from fans and media.

Midfielder is shining so far at his new club

Dortmund is reportedly glad to see Bellingham leave. Meanwhile, Real fans welcome their newest addition. The midfielder ran the show in the team’s opening LaLiga match of the season against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend. He managed to earn Man of the Match while scoring a goal in a more advanced role with Los Blancos. Bellingham will look to continue his fine form against Almeria on Saturday, Aug. 19.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Kirchner-Media