Paris Saint-Germain has officially announced the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The pacy winger completed the move after the Parisians triggered his release clause. Dembele only just signed a fresh contract with the Spanish side last summer, but now departs for France. PSG paid Barca a fee of around $55 million for the star attacker.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club, Dembele stated in his first remarks with the club. “I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”

World Cup winner personally chose to leave Barca

Dembele essentially had the option to either remain with Barca or move to PSG. Despite the mounting turmoil currently at the French side, the winger opted to make the move. A France international, Dembele will now get to once again ply his trade in his home nation. He previously began his senior career with fellow Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

“We are delighted to welcome Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be an important and committed player for our club,” claimed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players. We are proud to be able to bring another French World Cup winner to Paris Saint-Germain as we enter a new great era for our club.“

Dembele latest star to join rebuilding PSG

The winger now joins his new team as they attempt a complete overhaul in their squad. Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Lee Kang-in, Hugo Ekitike, Lucas Hernández, and Manuel Ugarte have all signed with PSG during the summer transfer market.

Superstar Lionel Messi has already departed the team and Kylian Mbappe also looks likely to leave. Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has a chance to join a Saudi Arabian side as well. Mbappe and Verratti were both left out of the team’s squad for their matchup with Lorient on Saturday.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire