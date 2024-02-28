As part of their goalkeeping overhaul, Barcelona is targeting a significant coup: former United goalkeeper David de Gea for free. After De Gea‘s unexpected nine-month spell without a club, the LaLiga giant is eager to acquire the seasoned goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old is now without a club, so Barcelona view this as a chance to sign him for free. Given the club’s financial restrictions and the possible advantages of getting an experienced goalie for free, this move is in line with their strategic strategy.

Deco and his Blaugrana transfer staff are monitoring the goalkeeper market closely in preparation for the summer transfer window. This follows discussions about the potential sale of Iñaki Peña.

Future uncertain for backup?

Only a year and a half ago, Barcelona extended goalkeeper Peña’s contract by three more years. In May, the Catalans were able to extend the 24-year-old’s contract until 2026, securing his future with the club. His previous deal was to expire after the previous season.

But there are already dark clouds over the future of the La Masia graduate, according to reports coming from Spain. Mundo Deportivo reports that the club is now discussing whether or not the 24-year-old will remain after the summer.

Because of this, speculation is growing as to whether Barcelona will keep him on as Ter Stegen’s backup or seek a more seasoned candidate. The other side of this is the worry that Peña may want to go in pursuit of more.

Upon Ter Stegen’s comeback, he fell back to second place. The German had surgery to repair a back injury he sustained during the November international break. He was sidelined until earlier this month but returned for February 11’s match against Granada.

The 31-year-old has now made appearances in three consecutive LaLiga matches for Xavi Hernandez’s side. He also played in February 21’s opening leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter against Napoli.

Will De Gea agree to play second fiddle?

Thus, according to the report, Barcelona is reportedly thinking about making a bid for the former Manchester United goalie, De Gea. They see him as the perfect addition to their inexperienced goalkeeping department.

As far as the Catalan giants are concerned, he would be an ideal complement to current starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Whether the veteran is interested in playing second fiddle at this point in his career is an open question, but he would have to be if he moved to Camp Nou.

After his contract with the Premier League side ended last summer, De Gea was free to pursue other opportunities. Having agreed a new deal at Old Trafford, the club revoked it and offered him a new one at a lesser salary; the Spaniard eventually decided to depart after 12 years with the club.

