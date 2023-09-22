There is outrage among DC United season ticket holders over the team’s decision to raise prices for the 2024 season

On Sep. 15, DC United revealed that seats in the 300-level went up in cost. This is the club level of seats. Tickets in the 100 and 200 sections remain unchanged in price.

The average price was up 4 percent from 2022 to 2023. That did not sit well with the supporters.

What are DC United season ticket prices?

Even if they are willing to pay more for tickets, they still want their team to win. DC United has not always provided that for their most faithful supporters. Still, DCU creates an environment that draws and retains supporters.

Now, a D.C. United season ticket pricing came out. DC United lists ticket prices as absurdly expensive. For example, C3 Row 7 for one season – $5000, for one year in Section 131, Seat 4: $1420, and $1079 for two seasons in Seat C3, Row 7.

MLS vs Europe: Season ticket prices

It was recently disclosed that the purchase of two of the cheaper tickets to next week’s US Open Cup Final could buy a season ticket to any 17 of England’s Premier League teams, out of a total of 20. Only Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool had more expensive season tickets than the US Open Cup Final tickets.

To see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami go for a second title in the US Open Cup Final, Inter Miami, and official ticket seller Ticketmaster are asking supporters to fork over more insanely high fees for tickets. The DRV PNK Stadium has never before hosted a championship match.

After the Argentine’s arrival, it became difficult to get tickets for the arena. In fact, on Wednesday, Sep. 27, it will happen once again when the Houston Dynamo visit.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire