For the price of the two cheapest tickets to next week’s US Open Cup Final, you can buy a season ticket to your choice of 17 of the 20 Premier League clubs in England.

Inter Miami and official ticket seller Ticketmaster are asking fans to shell out more insane ticket prices to watch Lionel Messi hunt a second trophy with Inter Miami in the US Open Cup Final. DRV PNK Stadium is hosting its first-ever final. Tickets to that venue have been hard to come by since the arrival of the Argentine. That is the case again on Wednesday, Sep. 27, as the Houston Dynamo comes to town.

Even if there is a trophy on the line, tickets remain available. These are not just resellers, either. There are official tickets still available that Inter Miami is selling. These tickets are wildly expensive. For example, an official ticket in the west stand near midfield costs over $1,000. That is before taxes and fees, and it is between rows 17 and 25.

If you want to buy two tickets to the US Open Cup Final, the cheapest price for seats including taxes and fees is $836.30. For less than $836.30, you can buy the cheapest season ticket to your choice of 17 of the 20 Premier League clubs.

Tickets from resellers are cheaper than official club prices

Vivid Seats is a verified ticket reselling agency. It lists the get-in price for tickets at just under $200. Any chance to see Lionel Messi is a good one. However, tickets in the better viewing sections, or at least not the corners of the venue, still cost more than $350 at the cheapest.

Those tickets are still cheaper than the official Inter Miami tickets. The only official ticket that costs less than $836.30 for two seats are standing-room only tickets.

Comparing the US Open Cup Final ticket prices to Europe

Inter Miami supporters may be getting used to these ticket prices. Ticket prices for Messi’s debut in the Leagues Cup rose over 1,000% in the week before the contest. However, these ticket prices are absurdly high especially since they are distributed by the club.

Messi is the driving force behind this. Tickets without the Argentine playing are remarkably cheaper. The recent game between Atlanta United and Inter Miami had tickets for as low as $40 in just the 22nd row at an NFL stadium. By comparison, tickets in the nosebleeds were double that when fans expected Messi to play.

As time goes on, it will be interesting to see how this Messi effect rolls on. Ticket prices show no signs of slowing down.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire