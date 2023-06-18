The priciest tickets for soccer games in the US each year usually don’t include MLS regular season games. But bringing in the biggest star in the history of the game can upset the status quo. And that’s exactly what’s happened this summer. MLS ticket prices for games involving Messi have skyrocketed above the norm.

Messi’s new club, Inter Miami CF, averaged just over 12,000 fans per game last season at their 18,000 seat temporary home stadium in Fort Lauderdale. In their three campaigns to date, they’ve finished in 19th, 20th, and 12th place overall. So far this year, they’ve collected the second-fewest points in the league and sit last in the Eastern Conference. That is to say, they haven’t exactly been an in-demand ticket.

That all changed on June 7th when news broke that Messi would be leaving PSG and joining Inter Miami.

According to data compiled by Logitix, here are the most expensive average ticket prices across MLS venues for games featuring Messi (* indicates a Leagues Cup game, all other games are MLS regular season).

Top MLS Ticket Prices to see Messi

Game Venue Avg. Ticket Price 9/3 – at LAFC BMO Stadium $464 7/21 – vs Cruz Azul* DRV PNK Stadium $389 8/26 – at RBNY Red Bull Arena $379 10/4 – at Chicago Fire Soldier Field $311 7/25 – vs Atlanta United* DRV PNK Stadium $277 10/21 – at Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium $270 9/16 – at Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium $259 9/30 – vs NYCFC DRV PNK Stadium $223 8/20 – vs Charlotte FC DRV PNK Stadium $220 10/7 – vs FC Cincinnati DRV PNK Stadium $210 9/9 – vs Sporting KC DRV PNK Stadium $209 9/24 – at Orlando City Exploria Stadium $196

Messi’s deal isn’t officially super-duper official yet – so we don’t know the specifics – such as when he will actually start playing. But it is assumed that will be July 21st at home versus Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami’s stadium is the smallest in MLS, but as of now, no plans have been announced to move home games to a larger nearby venue. Various logistical and commercial issues exist that would make hosting games at locations such as loanDepot Park (Marlins, Little Havana), Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins, Miami Gardens) or FAU Stadium (Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton) difficult, but that’s another story.

With a limited amount of seats, tickets for home games should command a very high price. However, it’s interesting to see that away games in far-larger NFL stadiums in Chicago, Atlanta and Charlotte, for now, have higher average ticket costs than most of the Miami home games.

Whether Messi is the talisman to help Inter Miami win or not, he’s now the main attraction for the league. And fans across the country are paying a pretty penny to see the final leg of a legend’s career over the next few seasons.