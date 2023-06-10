Summer friendlies are always a hot item, but this year the market for soccer tickets in the US has been turned on its head.

The biggest, and priciest, games usually feature big clubs or national teams from abroad. And the top matchups this summer do feature many of the usual suspects.

But the incoming addition of perhaps the biggest star on the planet to Major League Soccer has painted the market pink and black.

According to ticketing company Logitix, the following are the top 25 games this summer, in terms of average ticket price:

Top 25 soccer tickets in the US

The El Clásico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at AT&T Stadium in Arlington tops the list at $484. After that, the MLS All-Star Game featuring Arsenal is not far behind.

Eight of the remaining 23 games on the list feature the newest, and biggest star on the US soccer scene: Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend is set to join Inter Miami of MLS, and prices have skyrocketed, both at home and on the road.

Visits to New York and LA are the most pricey, averaging over $300 per seat. Messi’s rumored debut, and first home game, vs Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup is at an average ticket price of $269.

The July 8th CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal in Dallas, the final, as well as the Nations League final all make the list. These games have a decent shot to include Mexico, the United States, or both. The only other international match to make the list is the US Women’s World Cup send-off game vs Wales on July 9th.

Interestingly, a non-Messi MLS league match squeaks into the top 25 in the form of LAFC hosting the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium. This reflects well on the growing importance and popularity of the still relatively-new “El Tráfico” rivalry.