This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, titled Messi to MLS: winners and losers, is presented by Sling.

In the biggest soccer story of the year, we break down the pros and cons of the Messi to MLS saga, and what it means for MLS Season Pass.

Lionel Messi moving to Inter Miami changes everything with MLS. It papers over the cracks, but it also presents Major League Soccer with a unique opportunity. With great power comes great responsibility, so we discuss what it means for Major League Soccer moving forward.

Are there negatives or challenges with the Messi signing? For sure. But certainly, the positives heavily outweight the challenges. It’s a new chapter in US club soccer, and we dive head first into it.

Also discussed is what this means for FOX Sports and Apple, as well as Telemundo and Univision. Strap yourselves in for a fascinating ride.

Messi to MLS: Listen to the latest episode

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.