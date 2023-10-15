Catch all the women’s soccer action in LA with our Angel City FC TV schedule.

One of NWSL’s newest clubs has not yet made a splash on the field, but they’ve emerged as a model for future expansion teams.

Angel City FC TV Schedule

Angel City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, October 15 05:00 PM ET Angel City vs. Portland Thorns FC ( NWSL ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network



Founded: 2020 (First NWSL Season 2022)

Stadium: BMO Stadium

Manager: Becki Tweed (interim)

NWSL Titles: 0

Other Titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Angel City Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Watch Angel City on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Angel City FC History

Angel City marked the return of women’s professional soccer to Los Angeles for the first time in over a decade. The Los Angeles Sol of the WPS league won the regular season in their only campaign, 2009, before falling in the title match and folding.

ACFC is notable for its majority female-led ownership group. Actress Natalie Portman, along with other well-known personalities like Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria were among the founding members of ownership. In addition, former USWNT players Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Shannon Boxx, Abby Wambach, and others were a part of the overall group.

“Angel City” started as a placeholder name for the club but was eventually chosen as the official name. The badge features a stylized angel with wings based on those of the Southern California red-tailed hawk.

The club plays home games near downtown LA at BMO Stadium, also the home of LAFC of MLS.

Angel City became a popular team locally, averaging over 19,000 fans per game in their inaugural 2022 season. These fans were not rewarded with a playoff berth, however. ACFC finished in eighth place and missed the cut that first season, and did not advance from the group stage of the Challenge Cup in either 2022 or 2023.

Photo: Imago