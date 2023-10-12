The World Soccer Talk North Carolina Courage TV schedule has all the games from one of the NWSL’s top sides.

The Courage arrived in North Carolina from New York in 2017 and continued to be a force in the league in their new location.

North Carolina Courage TV Schedule

NC Courage on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, October 15 05:00 PM ET Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage ( NWSL ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 2017

Stadium: WakeMed Soccer Park

Manager: Sean Nahas

NWSL Titles: 2 (2018, 2019)

Other Titles: NWSL Shield (2017, 2018, 2019), Challenge Cup (2022, 2023), Women’s International Champions Cup (2018)

Where Can I Watch the Courage Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Watch NC Courage on Paramount+:

North Carolina Courage History

The NC Courage can count two separate clubs as part of their heritage – one local, and one from far away.

The actual NWSL franchise we know today started in Buffalo, NY, as the Buffalo, and later Western New York, Flash. That team originally kicked off in 2009, in the semi-pro USL W-League. They would play two seasons at that level before moving up to WPS in 2011. They played one season in WPSL Elite after the WPS went under, then became a founding member of the NWSL in 2013. Between 2010 and 2012, they won three championships in a row in three different leagues. They almost made it four but lost the 2013 NWSL Final to Portland.

In 2016, the Flash ended their tenure in upstate NY as NWSL champions. In early 2017, the NWSL franchise rights were officially transferred to Stephen Malik, owner of North Carolina FC of USL, and the team was moved to the Raleigh area.

The name Courage is a tribute to the Carolina Courage, who played in the WUSA league from 2001-2003. The design of the lioness on the current club logo is from that team’s crest as well.

The Courage picked up in NC where they left off in NY – as a very high-quality side. North Carolina won the NWSL Shield – the top regular season record – in each of their first three seasons. They were runners-up in the playoffs in 2017, but did a double in both 2018 and 2019, winning the NWSL Championship as well as the shield. The also were champions, and runners-up, of the International Champions Cup in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

In 2021, pro tennis star Naomi Osaka joined the ownership group as a minority partner. That same year, the Courage were involved in the abuse scandal that rocked the league. They fired coach Paul Riley when prior sexual abuse allegations came to light.

In 2022, the team missed the playoffs for the first time ever. However, they did win the Challenge Cup twice in a row in 2022 and 2023.

