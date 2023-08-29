Prominent Italian manager Claudio Ranieri had choice words for Roberto Mancini, who recently took over the Saudi Arabia national team job. Mancini was the manager of the Italian national team. However, he stepped down just before Italy continued its UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying in September.

Speaking to Supertele, Ranieri said the riches of Saudi Arabia are not his main deciding factor when it comes to a managerial job. Instead, it is the drive to win the biggest competitions. Mancini is surely receiving a handsome paycheck, even compared to his earnings with the Italian National Team.

“Saudi Arabia national team? I honestly would not have gone. I prefer motivation other than money,” Ranieri said.

Ranieri is a journeyman when it comes to soccer management. Currently, he is the boss of Cagliari in Serie A. However, his previous managerial stints include stops in Italy, France, England, Spain and international teams. His most famous role for most was his time with Leicester City. There, he helped the relegation favorites to win the Premier League in one of the most stunning turnarounds in history. However, he has since seen a fall from the top. His different times at clubs brought different success. The least successful of those was a relegation-bound half-season with Watford.

Ranieri says Mancini Saudi Arabia move is all about money

The Italian is a prominent name, just like Roberto Mancini. However, despite his older age, Ranieri does not see money as his main motivation. Roberto Mancini may not have shared that viewpoint. Mancini was a contender to leave the Italian national team after a failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. That said, he did lead the side to the Euro 2020 crown in dramatic fashion against England.

Now, Mancini is making upwards of $25 million per year in his three-year contract with the Saudi Arabia national team. That contract runs through 2026, when Saudi Arabia will attempt to qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

