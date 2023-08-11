Hosting a FIFA World Cup match is a dream scenario for most cities around the globe. After all, the tournament is almost certain to help bring in millions of dollars to every city involved. This essentially comes down to tourists spending massive amounts of money on travel, hotels, and restaurants inside the area. Nevertheless, soccer fans are starting to learn FIFA’s rules and regulations for host cities at the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament is happening across 16 cities in North America. This includes 11 United States hosts, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. Earlier this week, Seattle, one of these host cities, officially revealed their contract with FIFA. It involves a series of interesting demands from the governing body of the sport. Vancouver, on the other hand, opted to keep a lid on their contract with FIFA.

Other sporting events, concerts prohibited during tournament

According to information obtained by Business in Vancouver, nearby Seattle has agreed to fully fund all public safety, including fire, police, and medical services, during the tournament. The Emerald City will provide free public transportation for all ticket holders on matchdays as well. However, Seattle must also pay for police escorts of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, other FIFA officials, heads of state, teams and match referees.

Also, the governing body requires no other significant sporting events happen in the city a week prior or after the tournament. FIFA prohibits other events, including concerts, on either day around scheduled games in cities. In other words, there can be no concerts in a host city between the day before and the day after a World Cup game.

FIFA is enforcing a “controlled area” adjacent to the stadium for commercial activities. “The controlled area must be subject to strict traffic restrictions in order to ensure regulated and controlled access and circulation only, including the establishment of access permission systems and its enforcement through access permit controls by the relevant public authorities,” the rule states.

2026 World Cup cities must provide plenty of funding

Along with these services, Seattle will have to make sure the areas directly surrounding Lumen Field are prim and proper during the competition. This is the home arena of MLS side Seattle Sounders. The city must essentially beautify the area at its own cost. Seattle must provide appropriate billboards, signs and cover.

Although only Seattle’s contract with FIFA has been announced, other host cities are expected to have similar deals. The 2026 World Cup is set to start in June of that year and run for about a month.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire