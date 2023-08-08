Chelsea is reportedly ready to revisit talks with Juventus regarding Dusan Vlahovic. The two teams previously discussed a potential swap deal involving the Serbian international and Romelu Lukaku. While initial conversations about the transfers stalled, the Blues may need some extra firepower up front. New signing Christopher Nkunku suffered an injury in preseason and will now be sidelined for a significant time.

Nkunku injury may sideline Chelsea star for over three months

The Premier League club revealed on Tuesday that the Frenchman will miss “an extended period” because of the setback. “Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period,” the Blues said in a statement. “The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”

Nkunku suffered the injury during a friendly with Borussia Dortmund in Chicago last week. There were some thoughts at the time that the Soldier Field pitch was less than ideal. However, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino refused to blame the field for the unfortunate injury.

The highly-rated France international only just joined the Blues from RB Leipzig for around $65 million this summer. He managed to score 23 goals and add nine assists in 36 total matches with the Bundesliga side last season. While Chelsea has not exactly put a time frame on the injury, there have been suggestions that Nkunku could be out for over three months.

Blues ready to revisit potential swap deal

With the attacker sidelined, ESPN is now claiming that Chelsea may now opt to continue talks with Juve about Vlahovic. Striking a potential deal would essentially help the club kill two birds with one stone. The Blues seemingly need reinforcements up front, especially with Nkunku now out for multiple months. Plus, they also need to sort out Lukaku’s future as soon as possible.

The Belgian striker has been a hit on loan in Italy with Inter Milan. The Serie A side, however, could not agree on a fee with Chelsea for a permanent transfer. Juve clearly wants Lukaku as well, but the Blues are supposedly asking for around $50 million for the outcast. Nevertheless, Chelsea may have to bend on their demands to help speed up the process of the swap deal.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo