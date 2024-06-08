After a stellar start to his career with Manchester City, Julian Alvarez might be on his way out this summer. The Argentine forward has seen his role largely overshadowed by the prolific Erling Haaland.

Despite his commendable performances and key contributions, reports suggest that Alvarez could leave the Etihad in search of more prominent playing opportunities.

A historic treble marked the striker’s first season at Manchester City. But while he played second fiddle to Haaland, he still managed to rack up significant appearances and notable impact.

The 24-year-old’s versatility further showed when he stepped up to fill the attacking midfield role alongside Phil Foden; especially following Kevin De Bruyne’s injury at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Where could Alvarez go?

Argentine journalist Hernan Castillo recently reported that Alvarez will leave City in the upcoming summer transfer window. Contrary to the first links with Atletico Madrid, new information suggests that he might be heading to a ‘bigger club’.

His decision to leave Manchester would mark the end of a brief yet impactful stint in the city. The promise of regular playing time will likely influence his next move; as well as the opportunity to play a pivotal role in a top European team.

With several heavyweight clubs vying for his signature, Alvarez’s departure from City could become one of the most talked-about transfers of the summer. Especially, with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich among the potential suitors.

A fee of more than $100 million is believed to be the minimum required for City to consider a sale.

The Citizens’ decision to potentially part ways with Alvarez comes amid the club’s need to secure new recruits in various positions.

The 24-year-old’s sale could provide the necessary funds to acquire a high-caliber replacement, though finding someone who matches his work rate and potential could prove challenging.

With Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid, PSG are in the market for a dynamic forward to fill the void. Julian Alvarez’s style of play and proven track record make him an ideal candidate for the French giants. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are always on the lookout for top talent.

Thus, Los Blancos could see Alvarez as a valuable addition to their attacking options. Meanwhile, the Bavarians are known for their strategic acquisitions and could benefit from Alvarez’s versatility and goal-scoring prowess.

New side joins transfer battle

Chelsea have now also shown interest in Alvarez, as reported by Argentine TyC Sport. The Blues, who have a history of successful transfers with City, are looking for a striker to complement Nicolas Jackson.

Although the pursuit of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been deemed too costly, Alvarez’s potential availability could be an enticing alternative. His friendship with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez might also play a role in swaying his decision, The Standard add.

Meanwhile, Italian expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that any move for Alvarez would require a substantial fee and the player’s willingness to leave. As of now, there have been no concrete bids from Premier League clubs, but the situation could evolve rapidly as the transfer window approaches.

“If Man City do allow Julian Alvarez to leave, it would be for big money, as Man City have no intention to sell or loan, it will only happen if the player requests to go and City receives a lot of money. There is nothing concrete and no bid or direct contact from any Premier League clubs, but there could be movement soon, let’s wait and see”, he said on YouTube.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / Sportimage