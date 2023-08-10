The name Romeo Lavia keeps coming up in conversation because a transfer battle has broken out between Liverpool and Chelsea.

At the age of 18, Romeo Lavia transferred to Southampton from Manchester City last summer for $13.3 million. Despite the Saints’ relegation, he excelled all season long. The defensive midfielder made 29 appearances with the club last season.

This year has seen the debut of the Belgian on the world stage. In February and March, he was part of the Belgium squad for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Sweden and a friendly clash with Germany.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool need someone like Romeo Lavia

Chelsea and Liverpool are currently engaged in a bidding battle for his services. N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mateo Kovacic are just a few of the players the Blues have already moved on from this summer. Because of this, Mauricio Pochettino is somewhat limited in his choices for central midfielders.

Liverpool made many approaches to recruit Lavia from Southampton. The south England club turned Klopp’s side down each time. Two previous bids from the Reds—$43m plus $5m and $53m—were both rejected before they came back with a final bid of $58 million.

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Championship club turned it down as well. Following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp has stated the club’s need to bolster the midfield.

Chelsea appears in pole for now but has offer rejected as well

After Mauricio Pochettino’s team joined the transfer war for Lavia, the stakes were much higher. On Wednesday, the Stamford Bridge outfit made Southampton a bid of $61 million (with add-ons), The Athletic has revealed.

The Saints had asked for $63 million, so that offer is $2 million less than they would accept.

The fact that the two sides will be facing each other in the season opener for the Premier League further adds intrigue to the contests for Lavia. Thus, there is an absolute need for central midfield reinforcements at both clubs.

