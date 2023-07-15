A potential Moises Caicedo transfer to Liverpool could dominant the rest of the transfer window.

Chelsea could soon face competition for the signature of the Brighton midfielder after they hit a road-block in negotiations.

The Blues have been negotiating with the dynamic player for much of the summer so far. Chelsea have already lost N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in recent weeks, leaving them light in midfield. Caicedo is the perfect reinforcement.

Nevertheless, Liverpool could soon join the race to sign the Ecuador international.

There is no secret that the Reds need an overhaul in midfield this summer. After all, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo have all already departed.

However, the team’s midfield could soon be getting even thinner. Fabinho has been left out of Liverpool’s traveling squad to Germany for pre-season. The Brazilian is the subject of a $52 million bid from Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Reds captain may follow Fabinho to Saudi Arabia

Not only does Fabinho’s departure look likely, but club captain Jordan Henderson could soon follow his teammate to the Middle East. The England international has received a massive contract offer from Al-Ettifaq. Reds legend Steven Gerrard coaches the Saudi Pro League team.

Henderson has, however, made the trip to Germany with his Liverpool teammates.

With Liverpool losing midfielders left and right, additional signings are necessary. Although Chelsea are currently in negotiations with Brighton for Caicedo, the two teams are struggling to make progress on the final fee.

The Seagulls are hoping to receive around $130 million for their star, while the Blues are only willing to pay $105 million.

Caicedo transfer to Liverpool depends on further sales

Potentially selling Fabinho and Henderson would give Liverpool a nice chunk of change to spend on transfer targets.

Manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have Caicedo. However, it remains to be seen if the Reds can hijack the deal. The Ecuadorian has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports is reporting that Liverpool could turn to other targets. The news outlet claims that the Premier League club want Romeo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips, or Sofyan Amrabat.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images