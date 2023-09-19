Major League Soccer has announced that they have terminated the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic. The North American league stated that the former United States U20 player violated his contract with the club. According to the league’s brief statement, Miljevic engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Reports surfaced last week that the 22-year-old American recently played multiple games in an amateur soccer league. Not only did Miljevic feature in the indoor league. He used a fake name to avoid detection. MLS contracts state that players cannot play in any other league.

Montreal manager Hernan Losada acknowledged the accusations regarding his player last week. “We were made aware of the situation, and there is an open investigation into this matter,” Losada told the Montreal Gazette. “Matko will not be in training until everything is resolved. The people who need to make decisions will make them, but it’s not for me to give my opinion while we’re in the middle of an investigation.”

MLS midfielder scored six goals in three amateur games

Miljevic played three games in the Ligue Québécoise de Soccer Calcetto (QCSL). The league currently operates in the Montreal suburbs. Quite predictably, the professional midfielder raked up some impressive statistics in the amateur division. Miljevic supposedly scored six goals and added two assists in the trio of matches. Five of these goals came against a team called Bayer Neverlosen in early August.

Not only did Miljevic play in amateur league matches, but he also reportedly got into a fight during a game as well. The midfielder hit an amateur player in the face while in an argument in the QCSL. Referees immediately stopped the match. Officials told Miljevic he could no longer feature in the league.

Miami-born Matko Miljevic out of Montreal permanently

Miljevic previously joined Montreal from Argentinos Juniors on a three-year contract in 2021. The winger made 35 total MLS appearances for the Canadian club, scoring two goals and grabbing two assists. He also featured for U.S. and Argentina youth setups as well. Miljevic last played for the American U20 team back in 2020.

